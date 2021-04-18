26,743 Shares in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,119,086. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

