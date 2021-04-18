29,574 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

