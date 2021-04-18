2key.network (2KEY) Trading 49.2% Lower Over Last Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $484,630.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 67,434,206 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.