33,010 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000. Etsy makes up about 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock worth $12,877,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $219.99 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

