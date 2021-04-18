35,364 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AMH opened at $34.63 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

