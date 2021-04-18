3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $187.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th.

MMM stock opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

