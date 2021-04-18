$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $4.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.11 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NYSE MO traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 16,476,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Altria Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3,487.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 243,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

