$42.43 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.38 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $71.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $248.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.27 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit