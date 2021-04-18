$42.43 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.38 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $71.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $248.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.27 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

