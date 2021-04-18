$444.86 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $444.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.21 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $502.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. 867,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

