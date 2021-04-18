$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 351,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 157,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 115.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 247,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,260. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

