$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 351,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 157,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 115.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 247,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,260. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit