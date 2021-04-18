$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post $5.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit