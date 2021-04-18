$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post $5.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.