50,000 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,000. Baidu accounts for 1.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $213.56. 5,827,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,682,266. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

