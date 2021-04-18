$532.18 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $532.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.20 million. Rexnord reported sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.