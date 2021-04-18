$535.79 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $535.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $547.10 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $517.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.69.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.33. 495,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,922.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.