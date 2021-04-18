$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $7.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.62 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $33.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.46 billion to $39.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.36 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 7,663,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

