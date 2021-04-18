$811.93 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $811.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.90 million and the lowest is $731.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.33. The stock had a trading volume of 428,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,798. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $178.70 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.78.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.