982 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,029. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

