982 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,029. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit