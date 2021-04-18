A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

