A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

