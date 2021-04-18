A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 850,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,034,000 after buying an additional 211,359 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

