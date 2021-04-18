Aave Price Up 1.1% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $988.27 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.26 or 0.05588148 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,212 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.