AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,300.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($27.70), with a volume of 36873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($29.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,030.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,025.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.31 million and a PE ratio of 114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

