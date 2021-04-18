Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.51

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 7189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

