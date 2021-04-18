Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN opened at $286.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

