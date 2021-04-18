Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $716,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $286.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.26. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

