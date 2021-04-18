ACoconut (AC) Trading 34% Lower Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00005326 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $291,260.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.