Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 322,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,014. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.