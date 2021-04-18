Acumen Capital Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$45.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

TSE ACQ opened at C$41.37 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.96.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

