Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 4,500 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $187,875.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $390,480.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

