Add.xyz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $170,465.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00665995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00087493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038868 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

