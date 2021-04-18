AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $1.22 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $142.40 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038842 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,014,196 coins and its circulating supply is 116,871,720 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

