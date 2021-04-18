AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $352.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $360.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,700. The company has a market cap of $816.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.