AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

