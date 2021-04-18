AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

