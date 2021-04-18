AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

FAX opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

