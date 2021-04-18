AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after acquiring an additional 385,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

