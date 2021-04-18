AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,498 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 72,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

