AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.66

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 793251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -231.88 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $207,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

