Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Aflac reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

