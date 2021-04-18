Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.46.

AFYA stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Afya has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Afya by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Afya by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

