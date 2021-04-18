Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.23.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.86 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.