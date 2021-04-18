Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $117.10.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit