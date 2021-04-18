ALL BEST ICO Price Up 44.2% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $23,484.42 and $87.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00072965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00688620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

