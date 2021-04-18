Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 329,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

