Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

