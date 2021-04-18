Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

