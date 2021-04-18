Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $2,282.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,296.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

