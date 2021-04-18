Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

