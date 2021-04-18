Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,345,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.