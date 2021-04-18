Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3,187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.